Boardman podiatrist accepts plea deal he turned down a year ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman podiatrist who balked at a plea deal last year that called for him to plead guilty to a 79-count indictment in exchange for probation accepted the same plea offer this week.

Dr. James Prommersberger, 57, entered his guilty pleas Monday before Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges that he illegally wrote prescriptions.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 13.

Prommersberger was indicted in February 2019 after an undercover investigation prompted by complaints from several area pharmacies about the prescriptions he was writing.

Several people made appointments to see Prommersberger as part of the undercover aspect of the investigation and were often prescribed opiates with just a minimal examination, investigators said.

A medical expert also worked with authorities and determined by target reviewing patient files that there was no medical need for the prescriptions.

The plea agreement also calls for Prommersberger to pay almost $30,000 in restitution, which the last plea agreement he turned down also called for.