BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say they’re trying to find a suspect accused of firing shots inside an apartment on Rockdale Avenue during a domestic incident Thursday night.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said it happened at the London Square Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Werth said after receiving a report about the gunfire, officers were able to find that it happened inside the apartments after a man showed up in search of his girlfriend and several children. He said the suspect reportedly fired a handgun in the bathroom during a struggle and then outside the door of the apartment.

He ran from the scene, taking his girlfriend and children with him, Werth said.

Boardman and Youngstown police officers found the woman and children at a home on North Bonair Avenue. The suspect was not with them.

Police continue to investigate.