Boardman Park offering spooky wagon rides, pumpkin carving

The event is safe for kids and families

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for something for the whole family to do for fall, Boardman park might be the spot.

There will be family-friendly haunted wagon rides and other events throughout the park this weekend.

Wagon rides start around 7 p.m., just as the sun starts to go down and that Halloween feeling starts to set in.

Scarers pop out around the trails, but it is safe for kids, organizers say.

Hopefully, you’ve been shaping up on your pumpkin carving skills. The park is offering the Great Pumpkin Carve Out competition for prizes to see who has the coolest, spookiest jack-o-lantern – or just do it for fun.

The pumpkin carving contest begins on Friday from 6-9 p.m. and will start again from 12-9 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. There is a small fee for pumpkins.

Last year, kids were painting pumpkins in the pavilion, grabbing snacks and climbing rock walls. These events will all be available this year.

For more information on Boardman Park events, go to their website.