BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Homerun Derby event honoring Rowan Sweeney, a toddler that was killed from Struthers, will be taking place in May.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Boardman Park with a basket raffle, vendors, a kid’s area, concessions and more.

The group running the event is raising money through the Rippin’ for Rowan fundraiser to build Rowan’s Memorial Park.

To register a team or host a Homerun Derby, contact Matt Bradley (330) 540-1054.

For vendor’s information and donations, contact Vicki (330) 550-4210 or Rachel (330) 550-1771.

To get involved, visit www.rowansmemorialpark.com.