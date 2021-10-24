Boardman Park holds annual Family Fall Fest, just in time for Halloween

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Halloween is just around the corner and Saturday evening, children went out to a local park to celebrate the changing season.

At Boardman Park, they had their annual Family Fall Fest. Kids showed off their costumes, got their faces painted, carved pumpkins and played on an inflatable slide and in a bounce house.

This year looked different from years past. Organizers said COVID-19 concerns and a shortage of volunteers caused them to have to change course a little.

“In years past, we have either done a witch walk or a haunted wagon ride. This year, we decided to pivot a little bit due to unforeseen circumstances,” said Karen McCallum, recreation director for Boardman Park.

A pumpkin carving contest will happen on Sunday. Pumpkins are $5 and proceeds go to help the park.

Starting Monday, pumpkins will be lit and on display through Halloween at the park.