Boardman School Board asks to move parents’ fight against mask mandate to federal court

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Boardman parents’ group was taking the case to federal court.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman School Board is taking the court fight over a mask mandate to federal court.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

On Tuesday, the school board filed motions to move a case brought by the Boardman Ohio Parents Association over the mask mandate from county court to federal court.

The school board maintains federal court has jurisdiction in the case since the parents’ group is claiming the mandate violates federal law and the Constitution.

The group of 10 parents filed the lawsuit in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony Donofrio already denied their request for a temporary restraining order to stop the mask mandate.