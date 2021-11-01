Boardman OVI checkpoint results released

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of 423 vehicles passed through two checkpoints in Boardman Friday night.

Of those, 10 were diverted for further investigation.

The checkpoints were held from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Market Street, near Ferncliff, and on Route 224 at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail.

Of the ten vehicles that were diverted, the following interactions were recorded:

Four OVI arresets

Two summons for no opertor’s license

One seat belt violation

One summons for drug abuse

One arrest for drug paraphernalia

One citation for marked lanes

One citation for expired registration

One felongy carrying a concealed weapon

The checkpoints were conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Task Force agencies participating in the checkpoints include Boardman, Canfield, Austintown, Beaver, Jackson, MCSO, Mill Creek, Poland Township and Sebring.