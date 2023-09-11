BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -An OVI checkpoint this weekend in Mahoning County netted six arrests for OVI.

The checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday on Market Street near Hillman in Boardman.

Along with the OVI arrests, there were the following citations and summonses:

Three summonses for driving under suspension

Three citations for seatbelts

One citation for child restraint

1 summons for drug abuse

1 summons for drug paraphernalia

1 summons for open container

Three citations for traffic control device

1 citation for expired registration

1 arrest on a felony warrant

Police departments from Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Beaver, Goshen Jackson, Mill Creek and Sebring participated in the checkpoint along with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.