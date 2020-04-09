Boardman officer recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

He is expected to come back to work next week after getting approval from medical personnel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police department.

The officer started experiencing flu-like symptoms several weeks ago and immediately self-quarantined at home, the department said. He had been in contact with both the department and his health care provider.

He was never hospitalized and quickly recovered. He is expected to come back to work next week after getting approval from medical personnel.

The department said it has stepped up its sanitizing procedures to keep staff and the community safe. Every employee’s temperature is taken at the start of their shift. They’re also doing their best to space workers out at the office to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Officers are also practicing social distancing when out in the community when possible, as well as using personal protective equipment to limit exposure.

The Boardman Police Department is asking people to please stay home to protect its officers, who are still going to work.