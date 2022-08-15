LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WKBN)- A Boardman native was recently named as one of the NFL’s best.

Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley was selected as a member of the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

For the past 12 seasons, the NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL. Linsley is ranked #60 as the highest ranked center on the list thus far.

Linsley was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2014. After starting for the Packers for seven seasons, he signed a $62.5M. deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. This was a record contract for centers at the time.

Linsley played in 15 of the Chargers 16 games last season. He missed one game because he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The former Spartan has been recognized off the field as a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in both 2020 and 2021.

Linsley, a former Ohio State Buckeye, was named to the WKBN Big 22 in 2008.

Linsley and the Chargers open the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 11.