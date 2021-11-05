Boardman native among victims of double murder-suicide in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WKBN/WJW) – A Boardman native was among the victims in a double murder-suicide in Westlake.

Police say 31-year-old Nathan Demetra was found dead inside a home on Monday. His fiance, Yi Chai, and 45-year-old Brent Shira were also discovered, WJW reports.

All three were shot to death.

Investigators say it appears Shira killed the couple and then took his own life.

Police are now trying to figure what led up to the tragedy.

“We do know that at least two out of the three knew each other. I don’t know if all three knew each other, but there were relationships involved. It’s not a random act where someone broke into a house or anything like that,” said Westlake police Capt. Gerald Vogel.

The female victim’s employer became concerned when she did not show up for work.

Demetra graduated from Boardman High School and received a degree in Information Technology from Youngstown State University, according to his obituary.

Nathan A. Demetra obituary