BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend.

The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The owner is bringing a live band, food, art vendors and boutiques to the event this year. The shop is also selling homemade ornaments with half of the proceeds going to Akron Children’s.

“I kind of just like helping charity — it makes you feel good to help out the community … especially with kids in need,” said Adam Pratt, owner of Youngstown Cycle and Speed. “I’m a father myself, so I know how scary it can be for kids to go into the hospital and … It’s something to brighten your day.”

If you can’t make the event this weekend, the owner will be collecting items until the week before Christmas.