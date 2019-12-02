Boardman Medical Supply sells respiratory side of business to Rotech

Through the deal, some BMS employees will go to work for Rotech

(WYTV) – A local medical supply company started a new venture on Saturday that will affect all of its four locations in the Mahoning Valley.

Boardman Medical Supply sold the respiratory side of its business. This means that people who use oxygen tanks, ventilators or CPAP will be transferred to Rotech.

“We’re still going to be Boardman Medical Supply. We didn’t give up our name. We didn’t give up our phone number. We’re just transitioning our respiratory patients. That’s the biggest volume of our business,” said general manager Robin Ivany.

The respiratory side made up about 65% of BMS’s business.

The company will remain open and serve non-respiratory customers, such as people using wheelchairs, walkers or TENS units.

The Savon Medimart will expand to sell supplies to people with no insurance or high deductibles, and the Pink Promises Boutique will remain open to take care of post mastectomy patients.

BMS sent letters to its customers, detailing the changes.

“I know a lot of people are worried right now about the fact that they are currently renting products from us. The products that we are renting, BMS will never not take care of them. We will be there for them. We will take care of them. They will go through their rental cycle with us,” said Ivany.

The start of competitive bidding by insurance companies has cut down the number of durable medical equipment companies, and BMS recognizes its effect.

This will help customers transition to the new company because they’ll be talking to same people

“It’s a great package for everybody–the patients and my staff–because I don’t want my staff to lose their job, and I kept everybody’s job,” Ivany said.

Boardman Medical Supply has locations in Boardman, East Liverpool, Girard and Warren.