ORLANDO (WYTV) – Boardman’s marching band paraded down Disney World’s Main Street Monday.

Each of the 160 students wore Mickey Mouse ears as they played “Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from the Lion King and the “Mickey Mouse Club March.”

About three dozen students in The Jazz I group also got to perform at Disney Springs Sunday night.

