Boardman man’s new book explains what life was like on front lines of Vietnam War

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot has been written about the Vietnam War, but a Boardman man will release a book next week about what life was like on the front lines.

His name is Ken Drombosky. He was a lieutenant in the Army — First Air Cavalry Division — having served in Vietnam from August 1968 to August 1969.

He wrote the book because he has two children who never knew much about what he did in the war.

Drombosky has a lot of stories about his years in the Vietnam War.

“Bullets, when they go past your ear, make a crack sound because they’re going faster than the speed of sound. You hear ‘crack, crack,'” he said.

And as he tells the stories, he smiles and laughs. Why?

“I am so lucky to be here. Every day’s a blessing,” he said.

Many of Drombosky’s stories can now be found in his new book, Free Fire: 365 Days in the Kill Zone, which will be available next week on Amazon.

“I want them to know that we drank out of bomb craters laced with Agent Orange. That we ambushed most of the time. That we were used as bait to get the big forces of the North Vietnamese to engage us so that we could put an arc light in on them, a B-52 strike,” Drombosky said.

He was drafted at 18 and took command of 32 men at age 20. During his tour, he took pictures with a cheap camera, one of which is of a bomb crater as deep as a two-story house, another of his men lined up along a dirt road.

Drombosky was never injured and doesn’t have a Purple Heart, even though he tried to get one.

“I was so fed up with the war and I’d been in combat for so long that I rolled on my back and held my leg in the air, trying to take a hit just to get out of the jungle,” Drombosky said.

Eventually, he did get out and returned home, and even that was a story.

“You’re out in the jungle and you’re trained to take care of business with people who are shooting at you and three days later you’re walking the streets of the United States and there was no kind of bringing you down from the experience,” he said.

Even though Drombosky was never injured, he doesn’t hear well, has had several cancers because of his exposure to Agent Orange and suffers from PTSD. There’s also shrapnel still in his body, and when he goes through a highly sensitive metal detector, it’ll go off.