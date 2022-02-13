BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from Boardman is pursuing his dreams of making movies — but he didn’t have to go all the way to Hollywood to make a major motion picture.

Mark Hamer graduated from Cardinal Mooney in 2000 and now lives in Cleveland. He said he’s always had the urge to be creative.

“I started off in music and then it went into art and then art went into advertising and then advertising went into films,” Hamer said.

Hamer has worked in many roles in countless films. He directed his most recent film, “The Hunting,” which came out last Friday.

It’s a horror-thriller about a veteran with PTSD which manifests itself in a supernatural way. Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is the star of the movie.

“When we were casting it, we wanted someone, you know, with that kind of physical dominance and so we’re like, ‘That’s an NFL player,'” Hamer said.

The movie was filmed at the end of 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, which made it extra difficult to complete the project.

“It was almost impossible to figure out, ‘How does work look like?’ We had to have all of our COVID stipulations and protocols in place and people checking in every day,” Hamer said.

Luckily, Hamer didn’t have to travel far to make the movie. Most of it was filmed in Mantua, a small town outside of Cleveland.

The wolves were filmed at a wolf sanctuary in Michigan and all of the cast and crew is from Northeast Ohio.

“It was a lot of things to go through but we were able to do it and we were able to do it with all, you know, local people, we’re pretty proud of,” Hamer said.

Mark is already working on his next film, a feature documentary, which will be released at the end of the year.