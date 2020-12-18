Boardman man with spina bifida publishes cookbook with mother during quarantine

The book, called "Dessert Friday," has 25 of their favorite recipes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The stay-at-home orders have given many people opportunities to learn new things.

For a Boardman man and his mother, they’ve used the time to bake. Their dessert recipes became so popular with family and friends that they published a cookbook.

Kevin and Meg Gilnes have used the quarantine as a way to grow closer together.

Kevin was born with spina bifida. He can’t swallow, taste or smell, but that hasn’t stopped him from baking with his mom every week.

“What I realized during all of this were the skills that Kevin was developing with cooking and baking,” Meg said.

They started calling it “Dessert Friday” and shared their experiences on social media. They became so popular that they turned the tradition into a cookbook.

The book, called “Dessert Friday,” has 25 of their favorite recipes, pictures of them baking and even their story.

In the book, Kevin wrote, “I have learned so much from my mom, things I never did before like cutting, rolling, chopping, zesting. It’s been so much fun and I love sharing with our friends on social media.”

Even though Kevin can’t eat the creations they make, he loves sharing the happiness with the people around him.

“He has his own big story, let alone the cookbook and it’s been a wonderful way to share this time with him at home,” Meg said.

