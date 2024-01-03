BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man urinated in their cruiser after they arrested him following a reported fight between roommates Friday night.

Officers were called to a home on Leighton Avenue in Boardman around 10:30 p.m.

Police said Stephen Hogan, 34, was arguing with his roommate, who reported that Hogan attacked him.

The roommate told investigators that Hogan then grabbed him and dug his nails into his face, slammed his head against the kitchen counter, and bit his ear, according to a report.

The roommate said he left and someone came to give him a ride. When he returned later to his home around 10 p.m., reports said that Hogan was not there.

After about 10 minutes, reports said that the roommate heard Hogan yelling outside, saying that he was going to “kill him and his dog.” Reports said Hogan was unable to get into the house due to not having keys.

Police arrested Hogan after he returned on an aggravated menacing charge.

Police said that Hogan, who was intoxicated, became emotional and hit his head on the partition of the police cruiser. Reports said that Hogan told police that he had to urinate and then urinated in the car.

Hogan was arraigned on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty. He was released from the Mahoning County Jail after posting bond. Court records say that Hogan is to not have contact with the victim in the case.

Hogan has a pretrial hearing scheduled for January 25 at 3:30 p.m. with Judge Joseph Houser.