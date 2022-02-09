Boardman man receives sentence for sex sting arrest

Rafael Cortes, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man will serve nine months in prison after being picked up in a sex sting last summer.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Rafael Cortes, 34, on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of importuning and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. As part of a plea agreement, two counts of possession of criminal tool charges were dropped.

Cortes was arrested in August of 2021 during a police sting. A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Cortes in September.

Cortes will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

