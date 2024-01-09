YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to his fourth drunken driving offense was sentenced to 60 days in the Mahoning County Jail.

Additionally, Judge Anthony Donofrio suspended the license of Clifford White, 50, for three years.

White pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

White was charged after he was found passed out in a car about 4:30 a.m. March 13 at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road in Boardman.

White smelled of alcohol and was confused about what time of day it was, reports said. He agreed to take a breath test and registered a .208 blood alcohol content. In Ohio, a person is considered driving drunk if their BAC is .08 or higher.

White has three OVI convictions dating back to 2014 and also was convicted twice of physical failure to control in 2011 and 2013.