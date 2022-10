YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man will be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of rape.

Ronald Tomlin, 36, was indicted in June on 11 counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and six counts of sexual imposition in connection to assaults on three minors from 2012 to 2021 in Youngstown.

His guilty plea negates a jury trial that was scheduled for Oct. 31.

A sentencing date is set for Nov. 8.