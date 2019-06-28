Boardman man left with mess in newly-remodeled basement after flooding

Frank Aielio said he's been working around the clock to clean up the water and, thankfully, the damage is minor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The flooding in a Boardman neighborhood happened Thursday night but Friday, people are dealing with another mess.

The hardest-hit area was between Hopkins and Shields roads.

“It must have been a foot high on the street itself and it was a river,” Frank Aielio said. “Cascade of water coming down on both sides of the development over here.”

Aielio has lived in this neighborhood for 30 years. He said he’s never seen anything like Thursday evening’s downpour.

He had a tree that uprooted and fell across the neighbor’s driveway.

“I turn around, I’m looking at this patio deck furniture like it’s damaged and all of a sudden, my 100-foot tree was gone,” Aielio said. “I didn’t even realize it. I didn’t hear it fall. I mean, that’s how heavy the rain was.”

To make matters worse, he said the power went out and his sump pump stopped working.

“I went downstairs and it turned out, it was coming up. The water was coming up through the sump pump and about a quarter-inch to a half-inch of water on the floor, and I just went into action to get the Shop-Vac, Wet-Vac, and start going from there.”

Aielio showed us his basement, where his family and clean-up crews have been working around the clock to clean up the water.

“We’ve been cleaning up since 1 in the morning from last night and it’s been very time-consuming,” he said.

Aielio said he just spent months remodeling his basement. They were able to get most of the mess cleaned up and there is only minor damage.