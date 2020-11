Boyd was accused of assaulting two young boys and having images of them on his phone

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man has been sentenced for rape and other sex charges involving young kids.



Robert Boyd will spend 24-and-a-half years behind bars.

He was originally indicted in 2017 and found guilty of the charges in October.

Boyd was accused of assaulting two young boys and having images of them on his phone. Prosecutors also proved he shared lewd photos of himself and had child pornography on his computers.