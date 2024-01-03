YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail, facing sex charges.

Willie Stanley, 54, is charged with gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

A Mahoning County grand jury returned a secret indictment in the case late last month, according to court records. Stanley was arrested Tuesday on the charges.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office through Children Services. Stanley was accused of assaulting a young girl in his home.

The investigation began last April.

According to court records, Stanley is scheduled to be in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.