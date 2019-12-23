Boardman man getting out of jail after pleading guilty to threats against officers

Justin Olsen has been jailed since his arrest after a search of his father's home in August turned up guns and ammunition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A young man who pleaded guilty to threatening FBI agents on social media will be home for Christmas.

Justin Olsen, of Boardman, pleaded guilty Monday in the US. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of threatening a federal law enforcement officer before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second charge.

Judge Limbert also released Olsen on a $20,000 unsecured bond until his April 14 sentencing. As part of his bond, Olsen is not allowed to own any guns and he must stay at his mother’s home.

Olsen was indicted Aug. 21 by a federal grand jury after an Aug. 7 search of his father’s home, where Olsen was arrested.

The search was prompted by what authorities said was an online threat Olsen made June 2 against federal law enforcement officers. At the time, Olsen said he was joking.

In his father’s home, police found several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition that Olsen’s father said belonged to him because he is a competitive shooter.

Attorneys for Olsen asked that all evidence of guns found be thrown out because of what they claimed was an illegal search. That motion was denied.

Olsen can receive probation for the charge he pleaded guilty to. The maximum sentence is 10 years.

The plea agreement said the sentence will be up to the discretion of U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver, Jr., who will sentence Olsen.