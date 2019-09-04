Boardman man finds racial slur written on apartment door again

He previously filed a report with police on August 19 after the same phrase was written on the door

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Boardman is worried for his family’s safety after a racial slur was written on his door for the second time in two weeks.

Larry James Turner, Jr. has been living in the Lemans Drive neighborhood for six years and said this has never been a problem.

The first time a racial slur was written on his door was Aug. 19.

King’s Property Management cleaned the door off both times.

Turner said he doesn’t know what to expect next.

“Now I’m wondering… alright, what, are they going to come over here with something lit in my yard or are they going to get spray paint and spray it on the whole door this time?” he said.

Officers are still investigating the incident but for now, Boardman police agreed to put extra patrols in the area.