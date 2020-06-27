Boardman man diagnosed with rare condition welcomed home after spending months in hospital

The condition is so rare that Bill joins a handful of people globally with this diagnosis

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man is recovering at home after spending eight months at different hospitals before finally being diagnosed with a rare condition.

Back in October, Bill Huzicka had been enjoying his retirement from the postal service, taking in some Friday night football as Boardman played against Ursuline.

However, later that night, Bill fainted in his home.

“We thought it was his heart because he had open heart [surgery] 14 years ago,” said Mary Ann Huzicka, Bill’s wife.

“I couldn’t understand. I thought for sure it was the flu,” Bill said.

It was neither the flu nor heart complications. At one point, doctors told Mary Ann it was cancer, something that Bill never even knew.

But doctors later said it wasn’t cancer either.

“They kept coming back with different results, telling me, ‘We’re going to need you here for a week or so,’ and then eight months later I’m home,” Bill said.

After a brain biopsy, Bill was diagnosed with a rare condition known as mycobacterium bovis, or M. bovis.

The condition is so rare that Bill joins a handful of people globally with this diagnosis. According to the Center for Disease Control, M. bovis is “another mycobacterium that can cause tuberculosis disease in people.”

M. bovis typically affects cattle and other animals like bison, elk and deer. Less than 230 tuberculosis cases in the country are from M. Bovis.

“I think he’ll have a new lease on life, truthfully. My husband was the type of who would say, ‘Someday we’ll do this, someday we’ll do this,’ and I told him there’s no more somedays,” Mary Ann said.

Bill came home to friends and family on Saturday. Some special visitors drove by to cheer him on as he takes his next steps toward recovery.

Bill said he has so much to look forward to, such as his upcoming 43rd wedding anniversary and being back with the ones he loves.

“Spend more time with my family, with the grandkids. I used to be their go-to guy for school, take and pick up… I miss that,” he said.