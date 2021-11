BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man faces charges after a stand-off last Thursday night.

Gregory Direnzo is charged with resisting arrest, inducing panic and burglary.

Police were called at about 11:45 p.m. about a man going into an apartment on Aravesta Avenue. Officers said Direnzo barricaded himself in another apartment when they got there.

Police used tear gas to get him out. Direnzo will be in court Tuesday morning.