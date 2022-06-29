YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man has appealed his conviction for killing his girlfriend.

Attorneys for George Hill, 46, filed a notice of appeal this week in the 7th District Court Of Appeals for his May 2 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas on a murder charge.

Hill was convicted by a jury of the June 1, 2020, death of Jennifer Mullen, 35, who died after a beating she received from Hill. He was sentenced May 31 to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio.

During his trial Hill denied causing the injuries that led to Mullen’s death.