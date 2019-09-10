Boardman man accused of shooting at police facing almost a dozen charges

Photo provided by Ohio Department of Corrections. Taken in 2017.

Boardman police say Stephen Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street Saturday morning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man has been charged with shooting at police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers over the weekend.

Stephen Wilson, 52, is facing ten counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street Saturday morning.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt, though not seriously.

He is currently under guard at the hospital while he gets treatment.

When Wilson is released from the hospital, he’ll be arrested.