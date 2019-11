If the Southern Park Mall is designated as an entertainment district, it would be able to get five new liquor licenses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman is interested in creating an entertainment district, which will allow for more liquor permits.

The township said the Southern Park Mall is behind the application and it qualifies since it has enough land and the township has enough people.

If the mall gets designated as an entertainment district, it would be able to get five new liquor licenses.

One is already being saved for the Steel Valley Brewery proposal, which was announced last week.