Boardman Local Schools to hold bus driver job fair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman Local Schools will be holding a bus driver job fair at their new bus garage on Thursday.

The district is looking to hire substitute drivers for the 2020-2021 school year.

Applicants can tour the garage from 10 a.m. to noon and learn more about the required skills.

“It’s a rewarding and flexible job which pays $16 dollars an hour for our substitute bus drivers with potential for full-time work and benefits,” said transportation supervisor Ryan Dunn. “There is a shortage of school bus drivers not just here, but everywhere. We have on-board instructors who can help you receive the training needed.”

The bus garage is located at 8252 Raupp Avenue, adjacent to the township municipal building.

Those interested are asked to bring a valid driver’s license and should be ready for an on-site interview.