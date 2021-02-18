Boardman Local Schools looking to hire bus drivers with job fair

Applicants are welcome to stop in from 10 a.m. until noon to tour the transportation garage and learn more about the job

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman Local Schools is holding a Bus Driver Job Fair next Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The job fair will be held at the Boardman Bus Garage, located at 8252 Raupp Avenue, adjacent to the Boardman Township Municipal Building.

Applicants are welcome to stop in from 10 a.m. until noon to tour the transportation garage and learn more about the skills needed.

Boardman Local Schools are looking to add more part-time substitute drivers to their department for the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s a rewarding and flexible job which pays $16 dollars an hour for our substitute bus drivers with potential for full-time work and benefits,” said Transportation Supervisor Ryan Dunn.

They are looking for people who love working with kids, enjoy driving, have a valid driver’s license and can pas drug and alcohol tests.

Those interested in attending the event should bring a valid driver’s license and be ready for an on-site interview.