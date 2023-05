BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sensory space project at the Boardman Library is moving forward with a little help from some local community groups.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County received a $50,000 grant back in December to create a dedicated sensory space.

Part of the grant requirement was to earn $12,500 in matching funds, and they were able to surpass that goal. Several community groups donated a total of $14,000.

Work on the sensory space should be completed by June.