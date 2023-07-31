BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Library is inviting everyone to check out a new feature.

Monday, the Sensory Room opened to the public.

It’s a space for individuals with autism, ADHD, anxiety or other sensory-related challenges.

It has colorful displays to create visual stimulations and soothing, gentle sounds for a calming ambiance.

This quiet retreat is for both children and adults to find comfort and peace.

“We know that not everybody coming to the library can deal with the hustle and bustle of the library as well as others, so the sensory room is there by appointment in order to help people of all ages adjust to their sensory levels,” said Aimee Fifarek, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The sensory room was paid for with both grants and donations. It’s available for 45-minute reservations, starting Tuesday.

One important note: shoes are not permitted in the space, and socks are required.