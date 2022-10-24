BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An agreement to help Boardman with its ambulance service should be in place by the end of the week, according to Boardman Township officials.

No one is saying what the agreement will entail, but Boardman Township Trustee Tom Costello said Lane Life Trans has agreed to take any additional calls that come into Boardman.

“They are aware of the position we are in and are increasing staffing until we get the issue worked out,” Costello said. “I am comfortable that they will be able to provide the outstanding service they have always done.”

Costello said the people of Boardman do not need to worry about ambulance service. If they need an ambulance, it will be there.

A meeting was held last week to determine if the Canfield Cardinal Joint Fire District would provide service to Boardman. Officials talked about how the two municipalities could work together to help each other.