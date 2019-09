Photo courtesy of the Boardman Township Police Department’s Facebook page

Ten-year-old K-9 Officer Sumo is retiring from active duty

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Township Police Department is losing one of its officers next month.

According to the department’s Facebook page, 10-year-old K-9 Officer Sumo is retiring from active duty.

Sumo served Boardman Township for over eight years.

He will continue to live with Officer Daryn Tallman’s family.