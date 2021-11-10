Boardman hosts business breakfast for first time in 2 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in two years, Boardman hosted its yearly business breakfast at The Bunker at the Southern Park Mall.

The bunker is one of the Valley’s newest destinations for entertainment.

Boardman is the largest township in Mahoning County, with more than 40,000 people calling it home.

Trustees, like Larry Moliterno, think it will keep growing. They say it’s because companies know Boardman is a great place to do business.

“They’re very respectful to the fact that we have established new zoning rules and a lot of new opportunities for people to make sure they can build, but also at the same time make sure they are responsible for storm water issues,” Moliterno said.

The breakfast had several speakers and allowed guests to tour The Bunker. They also had an opportunity to use the simulators at the conclusion of the event.

The Bunker plans to feature an indoor golf practice and education site with a driving range, putting and short-game training areas and 12 golf simulators. The machines use computerized tracking equipment and a video screen to allow a person to play a simulated game.