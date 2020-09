It'll be held at Boardman Park's Maag Amphitheater Monday evening

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Civic Association is holding a candidate and issues forum Monday evening.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. at Boardman Park’s Maag Amphitheater.

Outdoor seating will be arranged for social distancing.

If you plan on going, you’re asked to bring your own chair. You can also stay in your car and an FM radio station will broadcast the event.

All candidate races and issues will be discussed to make voters more informed.