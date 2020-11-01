Boardman hospital holds drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

Sunday was the only day that the clinic provided it's drive-thru service

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, a local hospital provided a different way to get flu shots.

The Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman held a drive-thru flu clinic for flu vaccines Sunday.

The hospital says because of COVID-19, they wanted to find a safe way to do flu vaccines and reduce people’s exposure to the healthcare system.

“We found it’s actually pretty efficient for us. The kids and families seem to like it. They come through pretty quickly to get vaccines. There’s no waiting in the lobby. They just get it right in their car,” said Eric Robinette of the Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

Over 250 patients booked an appointment for a shot along with those who showed up without an appointment.

