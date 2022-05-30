BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a beautiful day to celebrate Memorial Day and honor those who have served and are currently serving our nation. But most importantly, remembering the true meaning behind this historic day.

“We honor them and we thank them for their service. Many died to protect us and our freedoms and our way of life,” said Memorial Day Parade chairman Mark Luke.

Boardman held its 118th Annual Memorial Day Service. Since the pandemic, it’s been two years since the parade and memorial program.

“Since 1904 this Boardman Memorial Service has continued every year and we are very proud of that fact and will continue it into the future,” said Luke.

Joyful people gathered around Market Street to watch the parade — kids, adults and elders all celebrating this historic day.

The parade started at Boardman Center Intermediate School and ended at Boardman Park. The Boardman High school Marching Band kicked off the parade. Boardman Fire Department, Memorial Post and elected officials also made an appearance.

“Anything from local businesses, to scout groups, to school groups, to teams, to dance moms — all those things that come together,” said Luke.

All to commemorate the ones who have sacrificed everything for our freedom.

“It’s important that we pause every Memorial Day to be thankful for the country that we live in,” said Luke.

A Memorial Day message was given by a retired Vietnam veteran Mr. James Guterba. Families gathered on the green space to listen to his inspiring stories.