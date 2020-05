The turf is limited to small groups of less than 10

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you want to walk around the track at Boardman High School, you can again.

Spartan Stadium has reopened after being closed in April to follow the state’s order on social distancing.

The turf is limited to small groups of less than 10, but it’s OK to walk the track or use the bleachers for conditioning exercises.