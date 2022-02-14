BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Legacy Lockdown is something that is unique to just Boardman High School.

The purpose of the lockdown is to bring awareness to the violence and pain caused by school shootings.

This is a tradition for the last four years – in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

First responders — including Boardman Police and Fire and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office — are typically the first to arrive on scene, first to protect, and first to heal during such tragedies.

There will be a state-mandated lockdown — a clap out to honor first responders — and then a lunch where students and first responders can chat.

During the lockdown, first responders are encouraged to walk the building, check that doors are locked, lights are out, and classes are silent.

The clap out and lunch will follow.

Everything will start at 10 a.m. Monday morning.