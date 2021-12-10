Boardman High School choir brings joy to younger students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A holiday tradition is back in Boardman.

The Boardman High School choir is traveling to all three elementary schools and Center Intermediate.

It’s the first time in two years they’ve been able to do full performances, so for seniors like Alyssa Olsen, this is special.

“I actually went to Robinwood. I remember seeing the Boardman singers in the sparkly dresses and thinking, ‘I wanna be a part of that.’ I feel like I’ve come full circle,” she said.

So far they’ve visited Robinwood, Stadium Drive and Center Intermediate. They’ll go to West Boulevard around 1 p.m.