Boardman High School Band hosts annual car wash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School band and orchestra members held their annual car wash Saturday.

The event was a tradition for decades, but due to the pandemic, they canceled last year.

Normally, the band and orchestra students would host multiple car washes along Route 224 and Market Street.

But this year to make the event safe for students and patrons they had the car wash at the high school.

The fundraiser helps raise money for their trip to perform in Chicago over Thanksgiving.

The band drumline was in attendance to perform throughout the lane.