Boardman High School adding new spin to basketball program

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School is starting a wheelchair basketball league. The goal: bring students of all abilities together.

The Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio approached the school about it.

Practices will start in November and is open to students with and without disabilities. They will travel and play other schools that are also in the league.

They can have up to five kids without a disability. The school’s goal is to have seven special needs students.

“We talk about the Spartan shield, looking out for all students. The ‘S’ in shield stands for support, and it gives our students an incredible opportunity to support their peers,” said Mark Zura, principal.

“I think giving kids the opportunity to compete is the greatest thing that this brings to the table, so hopefully, students jump on board and this is a yearly process,” said Marco Marinucci, athletic director.

Anyone that wants to sign up can contact the athletic department to join and get information.