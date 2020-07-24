Boardman graduate earns Eagle Scout rank with podium built for high school

Boardman didn't have one and planned to borrow Austintown's until David Wittman suggested he'd build one

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman graduate is leaving his mark on the high school after graduating in the spring.

David Wittman earned his Eagle Scout rank by building an award podium for athletes to use for years to come.

Wittman started looking for a project around his sophomore year.

That’s when the idea for a podium came up.

Boardman didn’t have one and planned to borrow Austintown’s until David suggested he’d build one.

He coordinated the whole projected himself.

“The most satisfying thing to me is when we first finished it. Me and my dad finished the last paint job together. We put it outside for a picture, and I just stood on it, and I was just thinking, ‘I put this whole thing together for my school’ while I was standing on the first place podium,” Wittman said.

The podium was supposed to be unveiled in the spring, but the coronavirus hit

Still, Wittman is planning on being there for the debut next year.