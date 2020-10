Boxes of masks will be handed out drive-thru style this weekend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman residents have a chance to get free masks Saturday.

The township is giving away a 50-count box of masks to each household. They’ll be handed out drive-thru style.

Those living in Boardman can go to the government center on Market Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or until supplies last.

You will have to show proof of residency.

The CARES Act funded this giveaway.