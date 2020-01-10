Boardman forklift rental company donates check, supplies to domestic violence shelter

Every December, workers at DEL Lift Rentals & Sales choose a new charity to support

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local business is giving back to the community.

Thursday afternoon, the staff at DEL Lift Rentals & Sales in Boardman dropped off a big check, boxes of toys and other supplies to Compass Family Services.

Compass oversees the Sojourner House for victims of domestic violence.

Every December, workers choose a local charity and then start collecting for it, reaching out to customers for help.

“This year when we chose the Sojourner House, I went on their website, I saw they had a full wishlist of things that they need for all their survivors and decided to put out some donation boxes at some of the companies that I’m close to,” said Cari Johnston, DEL Lift Rentals.

Workers managed to collect arts and crafts supplies and toys for kids at the shelter, as well as cleaning goods and kitchen utensils.