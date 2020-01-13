Boardman fitness studio gets a new look after its renovation

Body Temple Fitness is on Southern Boulevard in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local fitness studio is open again after being closed for the last month.

Over the last month, the studio was closed for renovations where they added fresh paint, new doors and an expanded space.

BTF has been open for more than five years and they thought it was time for an update.

“The space just became too small for us, so we really needed to give the people the room they needed to do the workouts properly and safely,” said Body Temple Fitness Owner and Instructor Katie Glatzer.

The studio offers classes all day long and also has a child care service.